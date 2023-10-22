Metro-North crews racing to clear tracks covered by mudslide on Hudson Line in time for Monday commute

Metro-North trying to restore Hudson Line service after mudslide

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Metro-North crews are racing to fully restore Hudson Line service on Sunday after a mudslide covered the tracks in Westchester County.

Hudson Line service between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown remains suspended Sunday, while trains between Grand Central and Tarrytown are running hourly.

Hudson Line service is suspended between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown because of a significant mudslide onto our tracks due to today’s weather.



Limited shuttle service was being provided to the impacted station, but railroad officials strongly advised riders to use Bee-Line buses to and from the Harlem Line instead.

Amtrak service from New York City to Albany was suspended without substitute transportation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X, formerly Twitter, there were no injuries in the mudslide on Saturday and, "Our top priority is to restore service as quickly as possible so the Monday morning commute can occur as normal."

The mudslide also left a crack through the backyard of a home near the train tracks in Briarcliff Manor.

