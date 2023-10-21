Mudslide in Westchester County disrupts Metro-North Hudson Line and Amtrak service

NEW YORK -- A mudslide on the tracks in Westchester County is causing disruptions to Metro-North's Hudson Line and Amtrak on Saturday.

Service between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown was partially suspended because of the mudslide, Metro-North said.

Hudson Line service remains suspended between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown because of a significant mudslide onto our tracks due to today’s weather. pic.twitter.com/thUyp3oTZb — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 21, 2023

"Very limited" bus service was being provided between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown, but the railroad added "we strongly advise utilizing Bee-line buses to/from the Harlem Line instead."

"A mudslide in Westchester County has caused significant disruptions to [Metro-North and Amtrak] service. No injuries have been reported & no individuals are stranded. Our top priority is to restore service as quickly as possible so the Monday morning commute can occur as normal," Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X, formerly Twitter.

A statement on Amtrak's website said, "Due to a track outage issue, all Amtrak service operating between Albany, NY and New York has been cancelled for the remainder of the day on Sat. Oct. 21. No substitute transportation is currently available."

Service Operating Between Albany and New York is Temporarily Suspended.https://t.co/scY5GiP3vz pic.twitter.com/3ASk4pH9we — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 21, 2023

