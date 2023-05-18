Metavivor set to host 2nd annual Color Fun Run for metastatic breast cancer research

NEW YORK -- More than 685,000 people die from metastatic breast cancer every year, but less than 5% of funding is set aside for the advanced disease.

A local group is working to change that. Metavivor is the only organization in the U.S. dedicated to awarding annual resources to stage four breast cancer research.

Tara Kuipers became a member of Metavivors of New Jersey after being diagnosed with MBC at just 38 years old.

She joined us to share her journey and talk about the organization's second annual Light Up MBC Color Fun Run this Sunday in Midland Park, New Jersey.

