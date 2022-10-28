Watch CBS News
Sunrise Bagel Shop in Wyckoff doing their part to fight breast cancer

Important reminder this breast cancer awareness month
Important reminder this breast cancer awareness month 06:25

WYCKOFF, N.J. - A local bagel shop is doing what it can to fight breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This Sunday, from 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., 20% of sales at the Sunrise Bagel Shop in Wyckoff will be donated to MetaVivor Breast Cancer Fund. 

CBS2's John Elliott will be there. 

Sunrise Bagel Shop is located at 581 Goffle Road in Wyckoff. 

For more information about the fundraising effort, CLICK HERE

