METAvivor art fundraiser targets Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer

NEW YORK -- METAvivor is a nonprofit giving hope to people living with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, also known as MBC.

METAvivor is the only organization that exclusively funds MBC research.

This Friday at 6 p.m., a New Jersey art school is hosting a fundraiser to support that mission.

Tami Eagle Bowling, co-founder of METAvivors of New Jersey, and Candice Harris, owner of Harris Art Academy, located in Howell, N.J. stopped by CBS2 to speak with Cindy Hsu about it.

You can see the whole interview in the video above.

For more information about METAvivor, CLICK HERE, and to support the local campaign, CLICK HERE.