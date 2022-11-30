Watch CBS News
Local News

METAvivor art fundraiser targets Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

METAvivor fundraiser supporting research into Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer
METAvivor fundraiser supporting research into Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer 05:13

NEW YORK -- METAvivor is a nonprofit giving hope to people living with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, also known as MBC.

METAvivor is the only organization that exclusively funds MBC research. 

This Friday at 6 p.m., a New Jersey art school is hosting a fundraiser to support that mission. 

Tami Eagle Bowling, co-founder of METAvivors of New Jersey, and Candice Harris, owner of Harris Art Academy, located in Howell, N.J. stopped by CBS2 to speak with Cindy Hsu about it. 

You can see the whole interview in the video above. 

For more information about METAvivor, CLICK HERE, and to support the local campaign, CLICK HERE

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 9:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.