Memorial to Queen Elizabeth II grows outside British consulate in Manhattan as reaction pours in

NEW YORK - New Yorkers are responding to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A memorial has been set up outside the British consulate in Manhattan, where, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, there's been an outpouring of support - a growing display of flags, and flowers.

She was loved by so many around the world, and that's no different in New York.

"No one can quite believe that it's, you know, actually happened, and that it's the end of an era," said mourner Laura Von Holt.

It's a loss that still hard for Von Holt to take in. She says Queen Elizabeth was a constant in everyone's lives.

"There's always been a sun, there's always been a moon, there's death, taxes and Queen Elizabeth. And now that's, that's gone," Von Holt said.

She was among mourners visiting the Queen Elizabeth II September 11th Garden in Hanover Square. It was dedicated by Queen Elizabeth when she visited New York in 2010, and has since served as a place of solace for those who lost loved ones.

"This garden means so much to my family and a lot of other family members that were affected by 9/11," said mourner Jonathan Egan.

It was one of many places around the city people gathered to honor the queen.

"Part of me, my heart is at home, and I wish I was there with my family to reflect on the queen and be together," said New York resident Millie Gibbons.

Gibbons reflected at Tea & Sympathy in the West Village.

"Having a female figure to look up to my whole life has been monumental," Gibbons said.

That sentiment was echoed by Afua Preston who, in 1976, was on the invite list for an event with the queen, along with her grandmother. She only 6, but she remembers how much they rehearsed.

"Over and over again, how to hand the queen a beautiful rose. And to curtsy. We did it for hours, for weeks," Preston said.

With security tight, she never made it to meet the queen, but for years to come admired how she lived her life, sending well wishes to the family.

"They are just like us, and they have been through so much, especially now the more and more you see. And I hope Charles does a good job. I think he will," Preston said.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to pay his respects at the growing memorial outside the British consulate Friday, DeAngelis reported.