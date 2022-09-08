Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's 3 New York City visits

Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to New York City

NEW YORK - During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited New York City three times.

Her trips were official, but also included sightseeing and shopping.

In 1957, Elizabeth II made her first visit to New York as Queens. She was 31, and less than five years on the throne. She took the Staten Island ferry to get a better view of the city's skyline. The queen got a closer look at the Empire State Building and dined at the Waldorf Astoria, and addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

"The United Nations will achieve the goal of a world of peace," she said.

She would visit again in 1976, and was given a key to the city. The queen's itinerary included a tour of Bloomingdale's, and a visit to Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights.

And in 2010, Queen Elizabeth spoke to the United Nations, and placed a wreath at the 9/11 Memorial.

During the queen's 2010 visit, she officially opened a garden near Ground Zero in memory of the 67 British citizens killed in the 9/11 attacks.