Memorial in honor of George Floyd held in Harlem, 3 years to the day he was killed in police custody in Minneapolis

NEW YORK -- Thursday marked three years since George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

A memorial honoring his life was held by his family in the evening outside the Convent Avenue Baptist Church in Harlem.

While many were celebrating Floyd's life, they were also still pushing for change in the criminal justice system.

READ MORE: 3 years after George Floyd's murder, President Biden urges Congress "to enact meaningful police reform"

Dozens gathered outside of City Hall in Lower Manhattan earlier in the day, three years to the day Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed while in police custody in Minnesota.

His death sparked nationwide protests calling for social justice and an end to police brutality.

"The world was enraged ... marches and protests all over the world, calling for justice," said Lee Gill of the Campaign for an Elected Civilian Review Board.

READ MORE: Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, who held back bystanders during George Floyd's killing, convicted of manslaughter

Councilwoman Kristin Richardson-Jordan co-sponsored the Community Power Act last year. Advocates say they want to see it become law.

"It's just about getting an elected community review board so that our police can be held accountable. Honestly, the police won't police themselves," said Jazz Reed, director of communications for Councilwoman Richardson-Jordan.

"It replaces the CCRB with an elected board of New Yorkers, with the power to investigate and fire police who commit misconduct," Gill said.

READ MORE: NYC agrees to multimillion dollar settlement compensating protesters corralled by police officers at 2020 George Floyd protest

A coalition of civil rights groups, including the National Action Network, also announced a new initiative where they will be tracking what corporate companies have followed through on their promises of diversity, equity and inclusion in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

"George Floyd is just one of the examples of the many acts of injustice that we have seen from police brutality. Just because it wasn't in New York City, doesn't mean that we don't stand by them," Richardson-Jordan said.

In the meantime, Terrence Floyd is remembering his brother, and honoring him with the memorial service at Convent Avenue Baptist Church.

"Three years now, it still bothers me, but each year I try to do something to make it better, make the community better, make the culture better," Terrence Floyd said.

"I want people to remember he had a purpose in life. He wanted to love," he added.

He said he will always remember the advice his brother gave him.

"I was reading some text messages from him last night. He was telling me, 'Don't hold your head down. We don't do head hanging here. We get up. Things happen. Pull up our pants do what we have to do keep moving. We strong. Floyd strong,'" Terrence Floyd said.