Families of Tyre Nichols, George Floyd and Eric Garner to speak at police reform panel in NYC

NEW YORK -- A police reform panel will be held Wednesday in Manhattan.

Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump will lead the discussion at 10:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Times Square hotel.

The families of Tyre Nichols, George Floyd and Eric Garner are among those taking part in the panel. Mayor Eric Adams will also be on hand.

Loves ones will weigh in on what changes they have seen after their relatives were killed by police, and what additional reforms they would like to see put in place.