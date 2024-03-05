Memorial grows at Manhattan site where beloved Kenneth Taveras was gunned down

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has learned the identity of a Bronx man who was shot and killed inside a NYCHA complex parking lot.

The mother of Kenneth Taveras is dealing with grief and questions about her son's death.

A growing memorial was set up Tuesday right in the parking lot where the shooting took place. Throughout the day, people who knew Taveras stopping by to pay their respects.

CBS New York spoke with his mother, who said she's now left heartbroken without her son. She wiped away tears as she talked about her son.

"He was my baby. When I moved here, he was only 2 years old," Juana Taveras said.

According to police, 33-year-old Kenneth Taveras was shot multiple times in the chest Sunday just before 11 p.m. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, where he was pronounced dead.

"Kenneth, he was a good guy. Everybody loved him. He helped everybody. He don't mess with nobody," Juana Taveras said.

The shooting taking place in the parking lot at Polo Grounds Towers, where candles, balloons and flowers in Kenneth's memory now stand.

On Tuesday afternoon, NYPD officers were seen patrolling the area. Kenneth Taveras lived at the NYCHA complex with his mother and sister.

His mother said her son recently enlisted in the Army and was to set to report for duty in three months.

"He always said he wanted to go there, to make his momma proud, follow the steps of his brother. That was his dream," Juana Taveras said.

Police said it's unclear if this was a targeted shooting, adding initial reports state three to five men were seen taking off from the parking lot in a dark-colored pickup truck.

His mother said she hopes justice will be served.

"God is upstairs. There's going to be justice for my son. I'm not going to end until I see him in jail," Juana Taveras said.

Police said no arrests have been made.