Memorial Day Weekend weather threatens to wipe out Jones Beach season kickoff

At Jones Beach, Memorial Day Weekend may be more of a washout than beach weather.

State parks officials are keeping an eye on rough surf and rain after shifting plans for Sunday night's America 250 drone show to Monday night.

The drone show is set to replace the iconic air show, which will now take place on the Fourth of July. Officials say strong winds, rain and rough seas make it too dangerous to fly the drones.

"The ships and boats are out there. They have to be able to get out there. Eight, 10-foot waves, that makes it very difficult," New York State Parks Regional Director George Gorman said.

"So disappointing"

Friday the sun was shining and lifeguards were back on their stands. But the holiday weekend forecast, with rain and wind expected through much of Memorial Day Weekend, is putting a damper on plans.

"So disappointing, especially for people working all week," Bellmore resident Diane McDermott said.

John Koopman III interprets George Washington at Jones Beach on May 22, 2026. CBS News New York

The park's Living History village is still on for Saturday and Sunday, though historical interpreters will move indoors to the Boardwalk Café.

"If they can interact with an interpreter, I think they could get more out of it, make more of an impression on them," George Washington interpreter John Koopman III said.

Boardwalk businesses gear up for summer

Boardwalk businesses are still preparing for the summer rush, despite the forecast.

"We are excited to just keep adding to the Boardwalk," Elias Trahanas said.

Renovations to the new Yumier Beach Club are expected to wrap by Saturday, with new food options ready for the season. Offerings will include corn, lemonade, deep fried oreos and gelato, Trahanas said.

When it comes to shutting down the beach for swimmers, lifeguards say that would be a last minute decision.

"Typically speaking, we really don't do that unless there is hurricane surf, or something very out of the ordinary," supervising lifeguard Cary Epstein said.

Beachgoers are hoping the weather tide turns before Memorial Day Weekend is a total washout.