Memorial Day parades taking place across NYC this weekend

Memorial Day parades are taking place all across New York City's five boroughs this weekend.

Paradegoers may want to pack their umbrella before heading out, however.

Memorial Day Weekend in Queens

The Forest Hills Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday. Metropolitan Avenue will be closed between 75th Avenue and Trotting Course Lane. Trotting Course Lane will be closed between Metropolitan Avenue and Pole Place.

The College Point Memorial Day Parade is also set for Sunday. The following street closures have been announced:

26th Avenue between 120th Street and College Point Boulevard

College Point Boulevard between 26th Avenue and Graham Court

120th Street between 26th Avenue and Graham Court

Graham Court between 120th Street and College Point Boulevard

College Point Boulevard between Graham Court and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and College Place

Poppenhusen Avenue between College Place and 119th Street

The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. Northern Boulevard will be closed between Glenwood Street and 244th Street. Organizers say they will march rain or shine.

The Ridgewood Memorial Day Parade is also set for Monday at 11 a.m. Cypress Avenue will be closed between Myrtle and Putman avenues, and Myrtle Avenue will be closed between Cypress and Cooper avenues.

The Rockaway Beach Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday. Rockaway Beach Boulevard will be closed between Beach 94th Street and Beach 130th Street.

Other Memorial Day parades

The 107th Staten Island Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Monday at noon. Hart Boulevard will be closed between Forest and Castleton avenues, along with Forest Avenue between Hart Boulevard and Ordell Avenue.

Brooklyn's 159th Memorial Day Parade is set for Monday at 11 a.m. The NYPD announced the following street closures:

76th – 78th Street between Ridge Boulevard and 4th Avenue

3rd Avenue between 76th Street and 101st Street

Marine Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between Marine Avenue and 101st Street

4th Avenue between 101st Street and 4th Avenue

101st Street between 4th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway

Saturday's rain will continue into Sunday, with heavy rain lingering into the early afternoon before tapering off. Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 60s.

CBS News New York

Monday, moderate-to-heavy rain will return for the early morning hours, but skies should partially clear by noon and temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s.