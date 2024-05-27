Memorial Day parades march through NYC today. Here's when & where to catch events around the area.

Fleet Week 2024 kicks off with annual Parade of Ships: See full coverage

NEW YORK -- New York City is marking this Memorial Day with several parades and events to honor those who served and kick off the unofficial start of summer.

Memorial Day is observed every year on the last Monday in May, paying tribute to those who died in the line of duty.

It also coincides with Fleet Week in New York City, where thousands of servicemembers are taking in the sights and taking part in demonstrations.

Check out this list for several ways to participate around the city, as well as in Westchester County and Long Island.

List of Memorial Day Parades around NYC area

Members of the U.S. Navy wait for the start of the 104th annual Memorial Day parade on May 29, 2023 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Memorial Day Parades are taking place across New York City's five boroughs and the surrounding area. Monday's earliest parade starts at 9 a.m. in Yonkers, and the latest steps off at 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx.

Crestwood Memorial Day Parade and ceremony: Starts at 9 a.m. from 78 Vermont Terrace in Yonkers.

Village of Irvington Memorial Day Parade and ceremony: Starts at 10:30 a.m. from the Veterans Memorial on Main Street in the Village of Irvington.

Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade: Starts at 11 a.m. from the corner of 78th Street and 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade: Starts at 11 a.m. from the corner of Myrtle and Cypress avenues in Glendale, Queens.

American Legion Inwood Post #581 Memorial Day Parade: Starts at 11 a.m. from the American Legion Inwood Post #581 in Upper Manhattan.

Mineola Memorial Day Parade and ceremony: Starts at 11 a.m. from Wilson Park, followed by a ceremony at Mineola Memorial Park Amphitheater in Nassau County.

American Legion Post #50 Memorial Day Parade: Starts at 11 a.m. from the American Legion Post #50 in the Town of Pelham.

Yorktown Memorial Day Parade and ceremony: Starts at 11 a.m. with a memorial service at Patriot Garden, followed by the parade at 11:15 a.m. from Jack DeVito Veterans Memorial Field & Track in Westchester County.

Bayville Memorial Day Parade: Starts at 12:45 p.m. from Bayville Village Hall in the Village of Bayville.

Staten Island Memorial Day Parade and ceremony: Starts at 12 p.m. from various locations across Staten Island.

Leonard H. Hawkins American Legion Post 156 Memorial Day Parade and ceremony: Starts at 2:30 p.m. from the Leonard H. Hawkins American Legion Post 156 on City Island in the Bronx.

Other Memorial Day events around NYC area

A retired US Army person salutes wearing his Gulf War era uniform as large American flag is unfurled during the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum's annual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony on May 30, 2022 in New York City. ALEXI ROSENFELD / Getty Images

From Fleet Week ship tours to wreath-laying ceremonies, here are some other Memorial Day events to observe the holiday.

Fleet Week ship tours: Explore the USS Marinette, USCGC Calhoun and USCGC Katherine Walker from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Homeport Pier on Staten Island. Then check out the USCGC Sturgeon Bay from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan.

Wreath-laying ceremony at the Intrepid Museum: Also starting at 10 a.m., the museum will hold its annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who died in the line of duty. The ceremony features the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, the playing of Taps and a flyover from Navy fighter jets.

Observance at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument: Another ceremony will honor those who served at 10 a.m. from the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument on Riverside Drive in Upper Manhattan. The event pays special tribute to the New Yorkers who died in the Civil War.

Hometown Heroes at Rye Playland: After opening its beach and pool over the weekend, the Westchester County amusement park will host a Memorial Day ceremony at noon. The park is launching a Hometown Heroes program to honor local veterans, and offering activities for the whole family.

Navy Band Northeast & Coast Guard Ceremonial Band: Fleet Week's free concert series moves from Times Square to Bryant Park for the final performances from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the upper terrace.

See the full schedule events for Fleet Week NYC here.