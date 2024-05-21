Fleet Week 2024 starts tomorrow in NYC. See the schedule of events.

Fleet Week Fly Along: Chopper 2 over Parade of Ships

Fleet Week Fly Along: Chopper 2 over Parade of Ships

Fleet Week Fly Along: Chopper 2 over Parade of Ships

NEW YORK -- Fleet Week 2024 sails into New York City this week, starting with the annual Parade of Ships on Wednesday, followed by a full schedule of events for the whole family.

Take a ship tour or catch a free concert in Times Square, before saluting the country's fallen servicemembers for Memorial Day.

Fleet Week 2024 ship tours

Service men and women watch from the the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum as the USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship from Norfolk, Virginia, arrives into New York Harbor on Wednesday during the start of the 35th annual Fleet Week on May 24, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

USS Bataan from Norfolk, Virginia: Pier 88 South in Manhattan from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25

FGS Baden-Württemberg from Germany: Pier 90 North in Manhattan from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25

FGS Frankfurt am Main from Germany: Pier 90 North in Manhattan from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25

4 U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland: Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 in Manhattan from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24

USCGC Sturgeon Bay from New Jersey: Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 in Manhattan from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27

USS MARINETTE from Mayport, Florida: Homeport Pier on Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27

USCGC Calhoun from Charleston, South Carolina: Homeport Pier on Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27

USCGC Katherine Walker from Bayonne, New Jersey: Homeport Pier on Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27

Fleet Week 2024 free concerts

The US Navy band from Rhode Island plays a concert during Fleet Week in Times Square on May 28, 2022 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Marine Corps Band and Silent Drill Platoon: Father Duffy Square in Times Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22

US Navy Ceremonial Guard: Military Island in Times Square from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 23

Navy Band Northeast "Brass Band: 43-44 St. Plaza in Times Square from 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on Friday, May 24

U.S. Fleet Forces Rock Band: 43-44 St. Plaza in Times Square from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Friday, May 24

U.S. Coast Guard Band: Pier 86 in Manhattan from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Marine Corps Band: 43-44 St. Plaza in Times Square from 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 and from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26

U.S. Fleet Forces Rock Band: 43-44 St. Plaza in Times Square from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 and from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26

Navy Band Northeast and Coast Guard Ceremonial Band: Bryant Park Upper Terrace at 6th Ave. & West 42nd St. from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 27

Other Fleet Week 2024 events

A boy looks into the cockpit of a US Navy helicopter during a visit to the USS Bataan on Memorial Day on May 30, 2022 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Mount Loretto Aviation Event: Navy and Coast Guard helicopters will land on Mt. Loretto soccer field on Staten Island for a meet-and-greet with the flight crews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21

Top Gun: Maverick screening at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum: Watch a free, outdoor screening of the film on the flight deck, with doors opening at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24

Times Square Dive Tank: Navy demonstrations will be held at 43-44 St Plaza in Times Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 through Saturday, May 25

Eisenhower Park Aviation Event: Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard helicopters will land on Cricket Field 11 at Eisenhower Park on Long Island for a meet-and-greet, plus an EOD fast rope demonstration and performances by the Navy Band Northeast and Navy Ceremonial Guard from 10 am. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo: Coast Guard demonstrations will be held off the Staten Island Homeport Pier from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25

Fleet Week at Liberty State Park: Navy and Marine Corps helicopters will land at Liberty State Park in Jersey City for a meet-and-greet, plus a dive tank demonstration and performances by the Navy Band Northeast, Coast Guard Silent Drill Team, and Marine Corps Band from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26

Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance: A service will be held in honor of those who served in all wars at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument on Riverside Drive at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo: Coast Guard demonstrations will be held off Pier 86 in Manhattan from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Parades around NYC area

Members of the U.S. Navy wait for the start of the 104th annual Memorial Day parade on May 29, 2023 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Maspeth Memorial Day Parade: Starting at 56-18 69th Street in Maspeth, Queens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26

Forest Hills Memorial Day Weekend Parade: Starting at the American Legion Post 1424 in Forest Hills, Queens from 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 26

College Point Memorial Day Parade: Starting at 120-19 14th Road in College Point, Queens from 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 26

Village of Hastings on the Hudson Memorial Day Parade and VFW Ceremony: Starting at 558 Warburton Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson from 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 26

Crestwood Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Starting at 78 Vermont Terrace in Yonkers from 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27

Village of Irvington Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade: Starting at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street from 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27

American Legion Post #50 Memorial Day Parade: Starting at the American Legion Post #50 in Pelham from 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27

Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade: Starting at the corner of Myrtle and Cypress avenues in Glendale from 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27

Staten Island Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Starting at various locations across the island from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 27

American Legion Inwood Post #581 Memorial Day Parade: Starting at the American Legion Inwood Post #581 in Upper Manhattan from 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27

Bayville Memorial Day Parade: Starting at Bayville Village Hall from 12:45 p.m. on Monday, May 27

Leonard H. Hawkins American Legion Post 156 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Starting at the Leonard H. Hawkins American Legion Post 156 in the Bronx from 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 27

CBS New York will have live coverage of the Parade of Ships with John Elliott and Tony Sadiku on the water early Wednesday morning. See more Fleet Week details and the full schedule of events on the official website here.