Patriotism on full display at Memorial Day Parade in Yorktown, Westchester County

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. -- Patriotism and gratitude were front and center for Memorial Day in the Hudson Valley.

CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with a Vietnam veteran who holds many fallen friends in his heart.

"We all lost friends and relatives, and this is the day dedicated to them," John Fratangelo told Aiello.

He's now 75, but marching in the Yorktown Memorial Day Parade makes him think back to the summer he was 19. He was a kid from the Bronx serving in Vietnam alongside his cousin and best friend, Tony Rutigliano.

"People just don't understand how horrible war is," Fratangelo said. "Me and my cousin went there together. I brought him home -- he was killed -- and then I went back. It was a hard time for everyone, a very hard time."

It was a beautiful day to fulfil the solemn vow to honor and remember those who died in defense of the nation.

"Bless them and their families, sustain them, and give them peace. Amen," said Rabbi Robert Weiner, of Temple Beth Am.

"People are taking time out of their day to remember the brave soldiers who gave that last, final measure of devotion. And it's because of them that we're able to gather together, living in the greatest country in the world under a blanket of freedom," Assemblyman Matthew Slater said.

One symbol of that freedom -- the red, white and blue -- was on display from head to toe.

"I wish there were more Memorial Days for people to honor them for all that they've given," paradegoer Tracy Wilder said.

The Yorktown parade brings neighbors together, united in gratitude.