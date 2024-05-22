Watch Live: Fleet Week sails into NYC with Parade of Ships

NEW YORK -- Fleet Week starts today in New York City, kicking off with the 2024 Parade of Ships.

We have everything to know about how to watch live and what else is happening this week.

How to watch the NYC Fleet Week Parade of Ships

CBS New York's John Elliott will be live with the U.S. Coast Guard on the water for the Parade of Ships, and Tony Sadiku will be joined by the U.S. Navy Band at Pier 88. Chopper 2 will also fly overhead for a birds-eye-view of the procession.

Watch streaming live all morning long on CBS2 and CBS News New York. You can also watch in person along the river on Manhattan's West Side or in Jersey City.

When does the Parade of Ships start?



Fleet Week starts with the Parade of Ships on Wednesday, May 22. The exact timing hasn't been released, but last year's procession started around 8:45 a.m. and ended around 11 a.m.

Eight military vessels will sail into New York Harbor and then up the Hudson River. The voyage travels past the Statue of Liberty and Battery Park in Lower Manhattan, then past Hudson River Park on the West Side, cruising by the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 86, before wrapping up just below the George Washington Bridge.

List of ships participating in NYC Fleet Week

USS Bataan from Norfolk, Virginia: The USS Bataan (LHD 5), known as the "Big 5," is named in honor of the American and Filipino troops who fought on the Bataan Peninsula during World War II. The amphibious assault ship was commissioned on Sept. 20, 1997 and made its maiden voyage two years later in the Mediterranean.

4 U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland: These four ships help train midshipmen from the Naval Academy for service on the water.

USCGC Sturgeon Bay from Bayonne, New Jersey: The USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109) hails from Bayonne, New Jersey, where it helps vessels navigate the icy waters of the Hudson River. It also assists with search and rescue missions in ice-covered areas throughout New England.

USCGC Calhoun from Charleston, South Carolina: The USCGC Calhoun (WMSL 759), the Coast Guard's newest cutter ship, is described as the "largest and most technologically advanced ship in the Coast Guard."

What is Fleet Week and what happens in NYC?

Fleet Week starts on May 22 and ends May 28, the day after Memorial Day. This is the 36th annual celebration in the city, and the theme is "Fleet Week New York...Celebrating Those Who Serve."

It's a chance for people to meet U.S. Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and check out the latest military technology.

"Fleet Week is about celebrating those who serve and recognizing the unyielding strength of our Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team," Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Rear Adm. Wesley McCall said in a statement. "As we come together to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during their service, we are reminded of the diverse and inclusive fighting force that is currently serving to protect national security and preserve our way of life. Our service members are excited for the opportunity to engage with the community and create lasting connections with the people of New York during this time-honored tradition."

Nearly 2,3000 service members are expected to participate this year. See the full schedule of ship tours, free concerts and other events here.