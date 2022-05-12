Watch CBS News
New York Lottery: Wrong Mega Millions number published Tuesday due to "human error"

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- If you thought you won the lottery, check again.

The New York Lottery says human error resulted in the incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number for Tuesday night's drawing.

The agency says they have temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets as they work to resolve the issue. All players should hold onto their tickets.

The correct winning numbers for the May 10 drawing are 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

CBSNewYork Team
May 11, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

