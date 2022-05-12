New York Lottery: Wrong Mega Millions number published Tuesday due to "human error"

NEW YORK -- If you thought you won the lottery, check again.

The New York Lottery says human error resulted in the incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number for Tuesday night's drawing.

The agency says they have temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets as they work to resolve the issue. All players should hold onto their tickets.

The correct winning numbers for the May 10 drawing are 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.