Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $790 million
NEW YORK -- The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $790 million. There have only been two jackpots worth more in the lottery's history.
No one matched all six winning numbers in Friday's drawing for $660 million, but you should still check your tickets to see if you won a smaller sum.
Friday's numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 and the Mega Ball was 16.
The next drawing is Tuesday night.
The odds of winning are 1 in more than 302 million.
