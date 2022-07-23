Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $790 million

NEW YORK -- The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $790 million. There have only been two jackpots worth more in the lottery's history.

No one matched all six winning numbers in Friday's drawing for $660 million, but you should still check your tickets to see if you won a smaller sum.

Friday's numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 and the Mega Ball was 16.

The next drawing is Tuesday night.

The odds of winning are 1 in more than 302 million.