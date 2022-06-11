L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers brings floral art installations to Meatpacking District

NEW YORK -- One million flowers have taken over the Meatpacking District for the second year in a row.

The L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers is happening all weekend long.

Visitors can check out and take pictures of beautiful displays across the area, including four street sign installations made by renowned flower designer Lewis Miller.

Organizers say they want people to feel immersed in nature in the middle of the city.

About 80% of the flowers are real.

"I want people when they see the installations to feel joy and surprise and, you know, turn the corner and be like, wow. Flowers have this amazing power to uplift people," Miller said.

For more information about the festival, including a map of where to find installations, visit leafflowershow.com.