Meatpacking District could be transformed into more pedestrian-friendly space

NEW YORK -- The industrial streets of Manhattan's Meatpacking District are about to get a new look and become more pedestrian friendly.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook explored what the finished project could look like and why city leaders believe it will enhance the neighborhood in more ways than one.

Some may describe the Meatpacking District as a fusion of grit and glam, where old New York meets the pace of the 21st Century. Located in Manhattan's lower west corner, the area is home to chic boutiques, upscale bars and restaurants.

It could also add "pedestrian oasis" to its list, if the area's Business Improvement District, an agency invested in the future of public space, gets the green light.

"It presents this opportunity to the Meatpacking District that has changed a lot over the past several decades," Jeffrey Lefrancois, executive director of the improvement district, told Westbrook. "A big part of our idea is to bring some rationality and to make sure that they're used more efficiently."

The project Lefrancois is talking about is called the Western Gateway Vision Plan. Renderings show mainly no cars, just open streets exclusively for people to freely walk around.

Among the improvements, according to the bid, are a gateway median on 14th Street providing access to bikers and walkers around Chelsea Market to the Hudson Greenway, also what they're calling a "slow street" which is a shared roadway for pedestrians and taxi and truck delivery drop-offs. It also calls for new plazas on Gansevoort, and a distribution hub to meet the needs of businesses.

"People have been getting to appreciate the value of public spaces, the value of streets that are repurposed for people," Councilman Erik Bottcher said.

It's getting the approval from the District 3 councilman who represents the area. He believes the work is essential to improving the lives of New Yorkers on this side of town.

"Historically, we have found that when you pedestrianize streets, it does not have a big impact on other streets, in terms of traffic. It's a really interesting phenomenon, like the busway on 14th Street," Bottcher said. "There was a big concern that it would cause gridlock on the other streets. That didn't happen. We believe that will be the case with the Meatpacking District, as well."

The bid says it isn't giving an exact amount on how much the project is expected to cost, although those details will be released early next year.

It's in talks with the city to get the first phase of the project going in early 2023, which is expected to include an elevated bikeway across 14th Street and over to the Hudson River Park.