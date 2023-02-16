Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams: Principals at New York City schools should hold weekly meetings with police commanders

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Adams to increase talks between NYPD, school leaders
Adams to increase talks between NYPD, school leaders 00:22

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is working to increase communication between the NYPD and New York City school leaders to keep students safe.

In a meeting Tuesday, Adams told principals to hold weekly meetings with police commanders to get ahead of any possible threats.

RELATED STORY: NYPD stepping up security at schools across the city

He also reminded them to report any concerns or incidents to police.

This comes after multiple shootings have been reported near schools in recent weeks.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 8:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.