Mayor Eric Adams: Principals at New York City schools should hold weekly meetings with police commanders

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is working to increase communication between the NYPD and New York City school leaders to keep students safe.

In a meeting Tuesday, Adams told principals to hold weekly meetings with police commanders to get ahead of any possible threats.

He also reminded them to report any concerns or incidents to police.

This comes after multiple shootings have been reported near schools in recent weeks.