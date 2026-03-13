Man accused of killing Long Island officer in DWI crash faces upgraded charges as prosecutors reveal new evidence

Charges were upgraded against a Long Island man accused of driving drunk, speeding and killing an off-duty Nassau County police officer.

Prosecutors revealed new evidence against Matthew Smith in court on Friday, alleging he fended off efforts to hand over his car keys before the crash that killed Officer Patricia Espinosa on her way to work.

Smith, 20, is accused of ramming full throttle through a red light into Espinosa's car at Alexander Avenue and Route 347 in Saint James on Jan. 31.

Videos show man at bar before crash

Smith appeared in court in Riverhead in a wheelchair and pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges for aggravated vehicular homicide, as prosecutors described the deadly morning drive as seen in his passenger's videos.

Matthew Smith appears in court in Riverhead on March 13, 2026. CBS News New York

"A sobering reminder of what we are seeing on our roadways," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. "We need to get the message out that it will not be tolerated."

Tierney said another video from inside a bar in Patchogue shows patrons warning Smith not to drive while he "dangled his keys in front of multiple people."

"There is clear evidence of a persistent attitude on the part of this defendant that he was going to engage in reckless, wanton conduct despite being warned of the consequences," the DA said.

Smith was seen "driving crazy," his passenger told police, allegedly weaving, going through red lights and cursing at other drivers shortly before the crash at Alexander Avenue and Route 347 in Saint James.

Nassau County Police Officer Patricia Espinosa Nassau County Police Department

Smith was clocked at a top speed of 125 miles per hour and his blood alcohol content was .20. His passenger suffered a head injury and spinal fractures.

"Total disregard for human life"

Espinosa is survived by her 18-month-old daughter, heartbroken husband and siblings.

"This was not an accident. This was a total disregard for human life," Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin said. "He needs to be held accountable. This cannot be allowed on our roadways."

Smith has amassed more than a dozen traffic tickets.

His defense attorney had no comment, nor did his parents, who had their own legal run-ins with their son. Officials said Smith's father tried to have him arrested for attacking him.

Smith faces up to 25 years if convicted. He's being held without bail.