Massapequa Coast Little League team greeted with hero's welcome as they return home

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. - The little league boys from Massapequa have made Long Island proud.

A magical run came to an end in Williamsport.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan was there as the team returned home without a first place trophy, but celebrating perseverance and teamwork.

And they're back. The 11 players, nicknamed "The Sons of Massapequa," were greeted with a hero's welcome home from Williamsport.

"It's really great that we made history," said Massapequa Coast third baseman Michael Clark. "And that we get to know that our families are here for us and supporting us."

Support streamed in from everywhere, including the local pizza shop, Fredo's, where manager Brian Roth had the TV glued to every pitch.

"It's an experience they are never going to forget," Roth said.

The All-American Drive In helped put the Little Leaguers on the map - the first time in the team's 72-year history.

"They got so far already, the accomplishments they made ... and, you know, losing is part of sports," said All-American Drive In manager Richard Vultaggio.

"Win or lose, it's just, as far as they've come is fantastic," said fan Conniel Spector.

"They didn't win. They didn't get all the way. Maybe next year," said fan Tony Bailey.

The town turned Burns Park into global watch parties.

"It's a lot to soak in, the disappointment of coming home," said Massapequa Coast manager Roland Clark. "But, at the same time, the impact that these boys and coaches and parents made."

"We've been together since we're 7 years old, all these the parents. So, it's like a little mini-family," said player parent Danielle Bekiers.

Playing at age 11 and 12, creating lifelong memories, including lessons in competition, comradery and having fun.

"We just learned how to play as a team all these years, and I guess that's what made us go that far," said center fielder Danny Fregara.

The entire St. George family was in Williamsport to cheer on their son Liam.

"We are just honored and blessed that we could've this ride with these boys," said father Alex St. George.

"It's been a long journey. Unfortunately, it came to an end before we hoped, but they played their hearts out," said mother Cindi St. George.

"It just feels really nice to be home with all our fans supporting us, welcoming us back. Being able to sleep in our own beds for the first time in three weeks," said left fielder Liam St. George.

Sweet dreams, knowing they are one of the top ten Little League baseball teams in the entire nation.

The Little League World Series, which began in 1947, is an end-of-summer tradition. The only other Long Island team ever to make it this far was Rockville Centre 44 years ago.