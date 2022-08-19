Watch CBS News

Massapequa Coast takes on Hawaii in first Little League World Series game

By Andrea Grymes

/ CBS New York

Leaders from Long Island & Hawaii make Little League bets
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Excitement is building from Long Island to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as Massapequa Coast plays its first game Friday night in the Little League World Series.

This is Massapequa's first time going to the Little League World Series in their 72-year history.

The Coast advanced to the World Series after beating Toms River East 4-0 in the Metro Region Championship Game in Bristol, Connecticut.

Check below for updates.

 

Nassau County executive, Honolulu mayor place bets on Little League World Series outcome

The bets are in as the Little League World Series tournament gets underway.

By CBS New York Team
 

Massapequa Philharmonic honors Little League team with special performance

There was a special tribute to some Long Island Little Leaguers on Wednesday.

Members of the Massapequa Philharmonic played "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" in honor of the town's Little League team.

By CBS New York Team
 

Massapequa Coast heads to Little League World Series after beating Toms River East

The Metro Region Championship Game was held in Bristol, Connecticut, on Aug. 12 with Massapequa Coast taking on Toms River East, ending with a 4-0 victory.

By Jenna DeAngelis
