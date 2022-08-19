Massapequa Coast takes on Hawaii in first Little League World Series game

Massapequa Coast takes on Hawaii in first Little League World Series gameget the free app
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Excitement is building from Long Island to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as Massapequa Coast plays its first game Friday night in the Little League World Series.
This is Massapequa's first time going to the Little League World Series in their 72-year history.
The Coast advanced to the World Series after beating Toms River East 4-0 in the Metro Region Championship Game in Bristol, Connecticut.
