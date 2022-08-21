Massapequa Coast hopes to keep Little League World Series dreams alive in Game 2

Massapequa Coast hopes to keep Little League World Series dreams alive in Game 2get the free app
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Long Island's Massapequa Coast gets another shot at keeping their Little League World Series dreams alive Sunday.
They take the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at 2 p.m. for their game against the Mid-Atlantic region team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
Massapequa Coast lost its opening game Friday night. They were beaten 12-0 by the Honolulu Little League.
This is the first Long Island team to make it to the Little League World Series in over 40 years.
Check below for updates.
Watch party planned for Massapequa Coast's 2nd World Series game
Fans will be rooting for the Massapequa Coast during Game 2 at a viewing party Sunday.
It will be held at John Burns Park, where the team practices and plays.
Their game against Pennsylvania starts at 2 p.m.
Massapequa Coast loses opening Little League World Series game
The Little League World Series is underway in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, but it's been a rough start for the Massapequa Coast.
The Honolulu Little League beat the Coast 12-0.
Family, friends and fans of the Coast held a watch party at Burns Park. They were pulling for the hometown champs, the first Long Island team to play in the Little League World Series in over 40 years.
Despite Friday night's outcome, fans are proud of their team.