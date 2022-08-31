Massapequa Coast Little League team honored with parade

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A celebration was held Wednesday for a Long Island baseball team that made history at the Little League World Series.

Earlier in August, the 12-and-under Massapequa Coast players, nicknamed the "Sons of Massapequa," became the first team from Long Island to make it to the Little League World Series in 44 years.

"It's going to be a great parade, and it's a tribute to these kids, their hard work, their determination, and we're just so proud of them," Nassau County Exec. Bruce Blakeman said. "And, of course, this will be Massapequa Coast Baseball Day in all of Nassau County."

"We're pretty excited because this is representing our town and they're all here to see us," Coast player Lucas Mininni said.

The parade also honored Massapequa's 12-and-under softball team after they became the first local team to win the state championship.

The 11-and-under Massapequa Little League team was also celebrated for clinching back-to-back state titles.