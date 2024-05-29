Marymount Manhattan College is merging with Northeastern University. What does that mean for students?

NEW YORK -- Leaders from Marymount Manhattan College and Northeastern University in Boston have agreed to pursue a merger.

The merger will take place in stages over the coming months, pending state and federal regulatory approvals.

In a statement, MMC Interim President Peter Naccarato said, "MMC and Northeastern are natural partners. The institutions reflect each other in many ways, including how we foster meaningful engagements with our communities and create opportunities for our students to take advantage of the resources of world-class cities to find an edge in career and life. We are very excited to establish this connection based on our shared values."

Is Marymount Manhattan College closing?

Under the agreement, Marymount Manhattan College will become Northeastern University -- New York City, and Northeastern will assume all of MMC's assets and liabilities.

The university says it plans to preserve MMC's campus on East 71st Street "for generations to come."

How are Marymount Manhattan College students affected by the school's merger with Northeastern University?

Students who are enrolled in MMC and in good standing at the time of the merger will be eligible for automatic enrollment at Northeastern. Those students will not have to pay any additional tuition or fees, besides expected annual cost increases.

All existing financial aid awards will be honored.

MMC's degree programs will be mapped into Northeastern's curriculum, and students will transition into Northeastern programs that match their current course of study.

MMC says there will be "minimal changes" for students until the merger is completed.

How are Marymount Manhattan College faculty and staff affected by the merger with Northeastern University?

The university says all full-time MMC faculty members will receive one-year contracts with Northeastern when the merger happens. After one year, they will have the option to be considered for all available positions.

Staff employees will join the Northeastern staff, and positions will be evaluated based on demand.