Martinez, Lindor and Alonso rally Mets over skidding Diamondbacks

NEW YORK — J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, eighth-inning home run, Francisco Lindor had four hits and drove in the tying run after Pete Alonso doubled as a pinch hitter and the New York Mets kept up their domination of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-2 victory Thursday night.

Arizona ace Zac Gallen got hurt on his sixth pitch, forcing the NL champions to use relief pitchers for nearly the entire game. The Diamondbacks (25-31) then wasted a two-run lead and lost their fourth straight, matching their season high of six games under .500. Arizona has scored nine runs in its last six games.

New York (23-33) stopped a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 10 games. The Mets have won 20 of their last 24 games against the Diamondbacks and 16 of their last 18 against Arizona at Citi Field.

Ketel Marte had a two-run double in the third off rookie Christian Scott, who allowed four hits in six innings.

Lindor hit a third-inning homer against Brandon Hughes and an RBI single in the seventh against Ryan Thompson (2-2) after Alonso doubled in his first pinch-hit appearance since 2021. Alonso left Wednesday's game when hit on the right hand by a pitch; scans were negative.

Martinez homered in the eighth off Thompson, a drive that landed in the black batter's eye beyond center field for his fourth home run this season. Martinez, a 36-year-old, six-time All-Star, played for the Diamondbacks in 2017.

Rookie Danny Young (2-0) pitched the eighth as the struggling Mets bullpen threw four hitless innings in relief of Scott. Reed Garrett got three outs for his third save after a leadoff walk in the ninth, finishing a four-hitter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: SS Gerardo Perdomo, sidelined since April 3 by a torn right meniscus, is set to play his first rehab game Friday as a DH in Arizona Complex League. Perdomo and OF Alek Thomas, out since March 31 with a strained left hamstring, each had 10 at-bats during drills Wednesday. ... RHP Merrill Kelly (strained right shoulder) is to start a throwing program next week. ... RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) is throwing from 75 feet. ... Luis Frías (right shoulder inflammation) may pitch in an ACL game next week, possibly Tuesday.

Mets: C Francisco Alvarez (sprained left thumb) started a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton and hit a three-run homer in the second inning. He was 1 for 2 with a walk.

UP NEXT

LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.69) starts for the Diamondbacks on Friday and RHP Luis Severino (2-2, 3.22) for the Mets.