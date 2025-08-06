Woman found dead on boat at Montauk Yacht Club identified as Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra, 33

Suffolk County police have identified the woman who was found dead aboard a boat at the Montauk Yacht Club early Tuesday morning.

Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra, 33, died in the incident, police said. She lived in Manhattan, police said.

The death is being investigated by the Suffolk County Homicide Squad. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

East Hampton Town Police got a 911 call from a man saying there was a woman unconscious on the boat at around midnight Tuesday, Suffolk County police said. Good Samaritans performed CPR on her, but first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Suffolk County investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at (631) 852-6392.

The Montauk Yacht Club said it was cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time," a Montauk Yacht Club spokesperson said.

The Montauk Yacht Club sits on a 16-acre property on Star Island's waterfront. It originally opened in 1928, and past members includes J.P. Morgan, Vincent Astor, Charles Lindbergh, and more, according to the resort's website.

What we know about Nolan-O'Slatarra

Nolan-O'Slatarra was originally from Carlow, Ireland, and moved to New York from Dublin in 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She worked as a marketing consultant and was also the co-founder of East x East, a swimwear brand, her profile says. The brand was operating a pop-up store in Montauk for the summer, according to a social media post.

In a 2024 interview with the Irish Independent, Nolan-O'Slatarra said she lived on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

"I love it in New York. It's expensive but I don't see myself living anywhere else for now," she said.