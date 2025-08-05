Woman found dead on boat near Montauk Yacht Club on Long Island

A woman was found dead on a boat in Montauk early Tuesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Police were alerted at around 4 a.m.

The body was found on a 50-to-60-foot yacht docked off Star Island Road near the exclusive Montauk Yacht Club, a person familiar with the investigation said. Investigators are looking into whether the cause of death was drug related, the source added.

The woman has not been identified and so far there's been no official cause of death. The investigation is continuing.

The Montauk Yacht Club covers 16 acres of waterfront property. The resort originally opened on Montauk's Star Island in 1928. It's past membership includes J.P. Morgan, Vincent Astor, Charles Lindbergh, and more, according to the resort's website.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time," a Montauk Yacht Club spokesperson said.