Marlboro police sergeant will not be charged for pursuit that ended in deadly crash

Loved ones grieve loss of young father in deadly Old Bridge crash

MARLBORO, N.J. -- A Marlboro police sergeant will not face criminal charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash.

Arturo Luna, of Freehold, was killed in a crash on Nov. 9, 2022.

Police say the driver of a stolen car hit another vehicle that crashed into Luna's car near Spring Valley Road and Route 9 in Old Bridge.

A state grand jury declined to charge the sergeant.

The car thief police were pursuing is now serving a 12-year sentence for aggravated manslaughter.