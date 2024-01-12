Watch CBS News
Local News

Marlboro police sergeant will not be charged for pursuit that ended in deadly crash

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Loved ones grieve loss of young father in deadly Old Bridge crash
Loved ones grieve loss of young father in deadly Old Bridge crash 02:26

MARLBORO, N.J. -- A Marlboro police sergeant will not face criminal charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash.

Arturo Luna, of Freehold, was killed in a crash on Nov. 9, 2022.

Police say the driver of a stolen car hit another vehicle that crashed into Luna's car near Spring Valley Road and Route 9 in Old Bridge.

A state grand jury declined to charge the sergeant.

The car thief police were pursuing is now serving a 12-year sentence for aggravated manslaughter.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 7:50 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.