Marlboro police sergeant will not be charged for pursuit that ended in deadly crash
MARLBORO, N.J. -- A Marlboro police sergeant will not face criminal charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash.
Arturo Luna, of Freehold, was killed in a crash on Nov. 9, 2022.
Police say the driver of a stolen car hit another vehicle that crashed into Luna's car near Spring Valley Road and Route 9 in Old Bridge.
A state grand jury declined to charge the sergeant.
The car thief police were pursuing is now serving a 12-year sentence for aggravated manslaughter.
