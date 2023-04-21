Watch CBS News
Local News

Mario Rosario sentenced to probation in deadly scooter crash that killed 4-year-old son in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

4-year-old dies in Bronx scooter crash; Father arrested
4-year-old dies in Bronx scooter crash; Father arrested 02:06

NEW YORK -- A father who was charged after his 4-year-old son died in a scooter crash last year learned his fate Thursday.

Mario Rosario got probation with 500 hours of community service in a plea deal.

In August, he was operating a scooter with his son, who wasn't wearing a helmet, when he crashed into a car in the Bronx.

The child, also named Mario, died at the hospital.

The family gave impact statements in court Thursday, saying they wanted a more serious sentence.

"I told him that I hated him and that I wished nothing good for him. He took my only grandchild away from me," said Jennifer Adorno, the child's grandmother.

"It's indisputable that this father has suffered tremendously and no amount of jail or anything will substitute for that," said Rosario's attorney, Ali Benchakroun.

The driver of the car also faced charges for driving with a suspended license.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 8:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.