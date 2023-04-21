Mario Rosario sentenced to probation in deadly scooter crash that killed 4-year-old son in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A father who was charged after his 4-year-old son died in a scooter crash last year learned his fate Thursday.

Mario Rosario got probation with 500 hours of community service in a plea deal.

In August, he was operating a scooter with his son, who wasn't wearing a helmet, when he crashed into a car in the Bronx.

The child, also named Mario, died at the hospital.

The family gave impact statements in court Thursday, saying they wanted a more serious sentence.

"I told him that I hated him and that I wished nothing good for him. He took my only grandchild away from me," said Jennifer Adorno, the child's grandmother.

"It's indisputable that this father has suffered tremendously and no amount of jail or anything will substitute for that," said Rosario's attorney, Ali Benchakroun.

The driver of the car also faced charges for driving with a suspended license.