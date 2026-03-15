March Madness bracket revealed for St. John's, Hofstra, LIU. Here's how to watch the NYC-area teams.

It's Selection Sunday and that means the March Madness bracket has been revealed for the 2026 NCAA men's basketball tournament, which features three teams from the New York City area.

St. John's, Hofstra and Long Island University each punched their ticket by winning their conference tournament championship and an automatic bid.

Here's the schedule for the local teams and how to watch their games in the first week of the tournament.

When is St. John's playing in March Madness?

The St. John's Red Storm (28-6) will play as the No. 5-seed in the East region after defeating UConn to win back-to-back Big East tournaments under Hall-of-Fame coach Rick Pitino.

The Red Storm, led by Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor, will face No. 12-seed Northern Iowa on March 20 in the First Round in San Diego.

If they advance to the second round, they could face either No. 4 seed Kansas or No. 13 seed Cal Baptist.

Ejiofor is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Senior Bryce Hopkins is not far behind, adding 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

This is St. John's second straight trip to the NCAA tournament. As a No. 2 seed last year, St. John's defeated Omaha 83-53 in the First Round, but got knocked out by Arkansas 75-66 in the Round of 32.

When is Hofstra playing in March Madness?

The Hofstra Pride (24-10) are in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2001 -- when they were coached by Hall-of-Famer Jay Wright -- after defeating Monmouth in the Coastal Athletic Association tournament title game.

Hofstra, the No. 13 seed in the Midwest region, has a tough test in the First Round against No. 4-seed Alabama. The game is on March 20 in Tampa.

They could face No. 5 seed Texas Tech or No. 12 seed Akron if they advance to the second round.

The Pride are led by CAA Player of the Year Cruz Davis, a junior guard, and CAA Rookie of the Year Preston Edmead, a freshman guard from Deer Park, Long Island.

Head coach Speedy Claxton, whose number 10 is retired at Hofstra, was the point guard of the school's last tournament team. He later played on the 2003 San Antonio Spurs NBA title team.

Hofstra won an automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA Tournament, which was ultimately canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

When is LIU playing in March Madness?

The LIU Sharks (24-10) clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament by taking home their 7th Northeast Conference Title.

As a 16 seed, LIU has the toughest First Round matchup of the three local teams. The Sharks will take on Arizona, the top seed in the West region on March 20 in San Diego.

If they make it to the second round, they could face No. 8 seed Villanova or No. 9 seed Utah State.

The Sharks, who play their homes games in Brooklyn, are led by a trio of seniors. Jamal Fuller leads in scoring with 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game; Greg Gordon averages 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game; and Malachi Davis average 14.4 points per game.

This is LIU's 8th NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2018, when they were knocked out by Radford in the First Four, also as a 16 seed.