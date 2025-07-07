Marble Hill fire tears through apartment building overnight in New York City

A massive fire in New York City's Marble Hill neighborhood tore through an apartment building and forced dozens of people out of their homes overnight.

Flames engulfed the roof as firefighters spent hours battling the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the six-story building on Jacobus Place and Fort Charles Place.

Fire damages Marble Hill apartment building

The FDNY sent about 140 firefighters and EMS workers to the scene around midnight Monday after a fire started on the fifth floor.

First responders dealt with intense heat, among other challenges, officials said.

Several residents said they grabbed their most important documents and rushed outside when they heard about the fire.

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in New York City's Marble Hill neighborhood overnight on Monday, July 7, 2025. CBS News New York

"We heard loud bangs on our door and we just came out, and all of us ran downstairs. We saw all of our neighbors downstairs, and then we saw the sixth-floor fire," one woman said.

Another resident said everything in her apartment was ruined.

"You never expect things like that, and I'm emotional," Karil Garcia said. "There is a lot of water. My apartment is a mess. The ceiling went down and my desk, the computer, the social security was on my desk, the passports that I was renewing. That is a mess right now."

Dozens of residents displaced

The Red Cross said it was helping 10 households, including 21 adults and eight children, find temporary housing. The building has a total of 33 units.

Earlier, the Red Cross was handing out water and coffee to the residents waiting outside.

At least four people and three firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.