Mom, 2 young children struck by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan

By Lori Bordonaro

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A mom and her two children were injured Friday after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Manhattan's West Side.

Police tell us that driver ran a red light at 42nd Street and Ninth Avenue as the family was crossing the street.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say the 26-year-old woman and her two boys, ages 8 and 5, were on the north side of 42nd Street crossing to the south side when a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota, heading west hit them and kept going.

All three were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

We are told one of the boys needed stitches in his chin. 

A man who was nearby when it happened tells us heard the mom screaming.

"I just seen a lady on the ground sitting there, hollering, talking about they got hit by a car. And the car, they said, somebody said the car ran the light. But I didn't seen none of that, I just seen the lady screaming on the ground, and I see ... they put somebody on a gurney," the witness said.

Police says the driver is believed to be a man in his 20s or 30s. They say he was headed toward the West Side Highway.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 10:39 PM EST

