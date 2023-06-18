Man shot in head on Lower East Side in critical condition, suspect at large

Man shot in head on Lower East Side, in critical condition

Man shot in head on Lower East Side, in critical condition

Man shot in head on Lower East Side, in critical condition

NEW YORK -- A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head on the Lower East Side.

It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near Stanton Street and Orchard Avenue.

Police said the man was being treated at Bellevue Hospital after he was shot multiple times.

The suspect ran from the scene and was still at large, according to police.