Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in head on Lower East Side in critical condition, suspect at large

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man shot in head on Lower East Side, in critical condition
Man shot in head on Lower East Side, in critical condition 00:18

NEW YORK -- A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head on the Lower East Side

It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near Stanton Street and Orchard Avenue. 

Police said the man was being treated at Bellevue Hospital after he was shot multiple times. 

The suspect ran from the scene and was still at large, according to police. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.