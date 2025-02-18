NYPD officers fatally shoot 79-year-old man outside Queens precinct

A man was fatally shot by police officers outside a New York City Police Department station house in Queens on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. outside the 111th Precinct on Northern Boulevard near 215th Street in Bayside.

Suspect pointed a gun at NYPD officer outside station house

According to police, a 79-year-old man got out of his vehicle near the station house, approached the building and started talking to a uniformed officer who was standing outside, working as house security.

The man then allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the officer.

Police say the officer told the man to put down the gun and radioed for assistance. Other officers approached and gave additional commands to put down the gun, police say, but their de-escalation efforts were unsuccessful.

According to police, four officers discharged their weapons, striking the 79-year-old multiple times. Police say officers then performed CPR on the man.

The 79-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he died. He has not yet been identified.

The officers involved were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No officers were shot.

Police say a loaded gun was recovered at the scene, and the incident was captured on both body-worn cameras and precinct security cameras.

2 NYPD-involved shootings in less than 24 hours

This was the second time in less than 24 hours that police say officers were confronted by armed individuals.

Early Tuesday morning, police say a 20-year veteran detective was shot and wounded by 35-year-old Edwin Rivera while trying to serve a warrant.

Police say Rivera was a convicted felon out on parole, and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called him a "career criminal."

"He has been on parole four times, and he is actually on parole today," Tisch said. "Why was this individual out of jail and in a position to shoot our officers? How is the system set up to allow one person to commit multiple violent offenses while out on parole with no consequences?"

Rivera was also shot. Both he and the officer are expected to recover.

Both of these incidents are under internal investigation, which is standard anytime an officer discharges a weapon.