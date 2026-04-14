Man convicted of killing woman, stuffing body in duffel bag in NYC apartment faces sentencing

A man convicted of killing a woman in a New York City apartment and stuffing her body into a duffel bag will be sentenced Tuesday.

Halley Tejada is expected to be in a Manhattan courtroom after he pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder, according to court records.

Tejada and Kensly Alston were arrested in 2024 for the brutal murder of 52-year-old Nadia Vitels.

What happened to Nadia Vitels?

The NYPD said Vitels' son found his mother's body in a closet in an apartment in Kips Bay in March 2024.

Police said Tejada and Alston were squatting in the apartment when Vitels showed up to move either herself or someone else in. The apartment had been vacant since Vitels' mother died months before, sources previously told CBS News New York.

The suspects returned to the apartment after Vitels arrived, surprised her and beat her to death, officers said.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Suspects steal car and take off

Tejada and Alston were seen on video stealing Vitels' Lexus that was parked in front of the building. The car was later involved in a crash in Pennsylvania.

The two, who were teenagers at the time, were arrested in York, Penn., about 185 miles away from Manhattan, for allegedly driving the stolen car.

Alston's case is still open and pending, according to the district attorney's office. She has pleaded not guilty.