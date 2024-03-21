Squatters suspected of killing woman in NYC apartment, stuffing her body in duffle bag, police sources say

Medical examiners rule death of woman found in bag in Manhattan apartment a homicide

NEW YORK -- Police sources tell CBS New York two squatters are suspecting of having killed a woman whose body was found in a duffle bag in her luxury New York City apartment last week.

Nadia Vitels, 52, died from blunt force head trauma, according to the medical examiner's office.

Sources say the NYPD has identified two squatters who allegedly killed her.

According to police sources, Vitels was killed after she traveled to New York City from Spain to get the apartment ready to be occupied a family friend. It had been vacant for months after the death of her mother.

Police sources say Vitels didn't know when she went to the apartment that two squatters had been living there. When she arrived, she could be seen on surveillance video coming and going from the apartment.

Police believe the two suspects returned to the apartment after Vitels arrived, surprised and killed her by beating her to death.

Sources said the suspects were then seen on surveillance video driving off in Vitels' Lexus.

Vitels' body was discovered several days later on March 14, after her son and the building's super went looking for her. The son had traced her phone to the apartment. They found her body stuffed in a duffle bag in the closet with a foot sticking out.

Police later discovered that many of Vitels' belongings had been thrown in the apartment's trash chute, sources said.

Vitels' Lexus was traced to Lower Paxton Township in Pennsylvania, where it was involved in an accident. Police later found the vehicle abandoned. The suspects were then spotted on video trying to purchase a used car, sources said.

The two suspects remain at large. The Joint Fugitive Task Force is searching for them.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.