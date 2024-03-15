Medical examiners rule death of woman found in bag in Manhattan apartment a homicide

NEW YORK -- There are new developments in the death of a woman whose body was found stuffed inside a duffel bag at her Manhattan apartment.

Police are now calling the case a homicide.

Medical examiners say the victim, identified by the NYPD as 52-year-old Nadia Vitel, died from blunt force head trauma.

Her body was discovered Thursday afternoon during a wellness check at an apartment building on East 31st Street in Kips Bay.

No arrests have been made.