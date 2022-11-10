Police: Man bashes subway custodian in face with pipe

NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police say attacked an MTA custodian at a subway station in Lower Manhattan.

According to police, the woman was randomly attacked while she was cleaning an E train platform at the Chambers Street station at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.

Investigators said the man approached her and struck her in the face with a metal pipe. Other MTA workers tried to chase him down, but he reportedly got away on a southbound 2 train.

Surveillance video shows the man going through a turnstile.

Police said the woman, 46, suffered swelling and bruising to her head. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

"Attacks on transit workers trying help New Yorkers are unacceptable. We are assisting NYPD investigators and are confident this perpetrator will be held accountable," MTA spokesperson Ray Raimundi said.

Transit crime is up more than 40 percent in 2022 compared to this time last year. The MTA said it's working with the NYPD to keep its 6,000 train cars and 472 stations safe.

"This morning, I just saw an incident. Police had to take out some transients out of the subways," a woman told CBS2. "They're addressing it, but you're always on edge."

The subway worker's colleagues said she hasn't returned to work since the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.