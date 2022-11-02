Another violent incident in subway leaves man injured in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK - There's been another violent incident in the subway system.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at the Fulton Street station at John Street and Broadway.

When CBS2's Natalie Duddridge arrived at the scene, an ambulance was still present, treating the patient inside, and then took off, headed for the hospital.

Police say the victim was punched on the 4 train, and his cell phone was stolen. Officers say the suspect had a knife but didn't use it.

The suspect took off.

Duddridge spoke to people who were getting off the train. They didn't see the incident, but said when it comes to crime, enough is enough.

"A lot of my friends that used to use the subway, they don't use it because they don't feel safe anyomre," one person said.

"More police. More security. A little of everything, to be honest," said another.

The suspect was caught a short time after on 14th Street. We're still learning more information about the arrest and how police were able to quickly track that suspect down.

The incident comes after New York City officials have recently taken additional steps to beef up security on the subway. A little more than a week ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell gathered to make an announcement of their "Cops, Cameras, Care" safety initiative.

The plan includes surging police officers throughout the subway system, installing more cameras, and placing those with mental health problems at psychiatric centers.

The president of the Police Benevolent Association said in a statement, however, that the plan was "unsustainable," adding "the increased workload is crushing the cops who remain. The answer is not squeeze them for more forced [overtime]."