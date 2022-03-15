Police: Man suspected in string of homeless attacks under arrest in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK -- Police in Washington, D.C. say they have arrested the man accused in a string of attacks of homeless people in the nation's capital and in New York City.

Police said it was only a matter of time before they caught the suspect, and that time has come.

The man is believed to be responsible for three shootings in D.C. and two here in the city.

ARRESTED: Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips. pic.twitter.com/lvFu3LeMTd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 15, 2022

All of the victims were sleeping on the streets experiencing homelessness. Two were killed.

Officials said all five shootings were linked to the same gun.

Police have not gone into detail on how they found him, but said he was picked up walking on the street early Tuesday morning in D.C.

There was also a $70,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, though it's unclear if that helped track him down.

