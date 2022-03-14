NYPD: Latest homeless death not believed to be connected to string of attacks

NEW YORK -- A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a string of attacks on homeless people in both New York City and Washington, D.C.

So far, at least two people are dead and three others have been injured.

Police now say a 42-year-old man who was found dead Sunday in TriBeCa does not appear to be connected to the crime spree.

His death is under investigation, along with an attack Saturday evening on Lafayette Street and another shooting Saturday morning on King Street near Varick.

The NYPD put out a joint press release with Metro Police in D.C., saying, "Between the two cities, there have been five shootings, including two homicides. In each offense, the victims were experiencing homelessness."

They believe they are after the same suspect.

"How many more homeless New Yorkers must die?" Celina Trowell, of Vocal NY, said over the weekend.

Advocates came out for a prayer vigil over the weekend, calling on the city and state to do more for the homeless. The group Vocal NY says recent efforts to remove homeless people from the subway system have only made things worse.

"This is not the time to blame and point fingers at the most vulnerable community members," Trowell said.

"Somehow, those experiencing street homelessness have become public enemy number one," a man added.

Late Sunday night, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a joint statement reading in part, "The work to get this individual off our streets before he hurts or murders another individual is urgent." It goes on to say, "As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter."

But some lawmakers say the solution has to go beyond shelters, it's about permanent housing.

"I'm concerned that too many New Yorkers have become desensitized to the issues of homelessness," State Sen. Brad Holyman said.

"It is a tragic failure of our city now for a generation to provide adequate services, to provide adequate resources, and most of all to provide adequate housing," said State Sen. Brian Kavanagh.

Police say they are working to make contact with as many homeless New Yorkers as possible to notify them to the potential dangers of being out on the street.