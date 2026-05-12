Man arrested in connection with Bronx deli fire that killed 3, police sources say

A man who allegedly ignited the fire at a Mott Haven deli in the Bronx that killed three people is under arrest, police sources say.

Daniel Santana was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, according to sources.

The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. April 6 at the two-story building on Third Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street. It grew to two alarms and caused the roof to collapse. Crews started tearing down what's left of the building Saturday.

The fire was deemed suspicious after two bodies were pulled from the rubble. A third was found two days after the flames erupted.

An EMT and two firefighters were also hurt during the incident.

The NYPD is investigating the fire as a triple homicide.