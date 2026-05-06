Mott Haven deli goes up in flames in the Bronx as dozens of firefighters respond

More than 100 firefighters are responding to a blaze at a deli in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx Wednesday morning.

The FDNY was called just after 5 a.m. after reports of flames at a two-story building on Third Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street.

Video shows clouds of smoke billowing with dozens of ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.

A two-story building went up in flames in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. CBS News New York

The two-alarm fire caused the roof to collapse. But it didn't spread to other buildings.

Nearby resident Nea Jennings said she could hardly breathe when she was inside her apartment.

"You could smell how bad it was. I thought it was a fire in my home, that's how much you could smell the fire," Jennings said.

An EMT is being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. They said it isn't fire-related because she has asthma.