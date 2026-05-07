Mott Haven deli fire deemed suspicious after 2nd body pulled from the rubble

A deadly fire at a Bronx deli has been deemed suspicious after a second body was found, the FDNY said Thursday.

Fire marshals said one person found dead in the rubble Wednesday in the Mott Haven building, located on Third Avenue between 139th and 140th Streets.

A second person was found in the rubble Thursday, according to the FDNY. The amount of debris caused the delay in finding the second body.

An EMT and two firefighters were also hospitalized in the fire.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze Wednesday morning. The fire grew to two alarms, and cause the roof of the building to collapse.

Fire marshals are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.