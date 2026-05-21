NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani launches Twitch livestream series "Talk with the People"

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, already known as the "social media mayor," has launched a series of Twitch livestreams to answer questions from New Yorkers in real time.

Mamdani's livestreams are called "Talk with the People" and they will be shared on several platforms, including YouTube and X.

"We'll also be posting these conversations wherever you listen to podcasts, on your commute, washing dishes, pretending to answer emails, because government should be accessible. You should hear directly from your city about what we're doing and why we're doing it," the mayor said in a video message.

He teased the announcement Wednesday on social media with a picture of himself next to former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who famously addressed the nation in a series of fireside chats over the radio.

Mayor Mamdani shared a picture of himself next to FDR.

It's part of Mamdani's effort to be relatable.

During his first livestream, the mayor was relaxed, chatty, and not wearing a tie.

He was with an expert named Moose, who read questions from people watching on Twitch. Moose advised the mayor to start by saying, "Chat, what's up," and to describe something good as "bussin'."

Mamdani has used social media in ways other politicians are green with envy about. It's a way to circumvent reporters, who tend to ask pointed questions, and listen to the concerns of the people.

Yes, the mayor still covered his budget and desire for free buses. But he was also asked if he played Minecraft (no), what he thinks of the New York Knicks and "Captain Clutch" Jalen Brunson, and to reveal his favorite place for tacos.

He also said he was copying former Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, who famously read comic strips to people on the radio during a newspaper strike.