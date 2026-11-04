NYC Mayor Mamdani hears testimony on Romanch's Law, which will ban carriage horses by 2028

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani heard testimony Wednesday morning on Romanch's Law, which will ban carriage horses in the city by 2028.

The City Council passed the bill by a 40-7 margin. The bill is named after Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist from India who was killed when a horse got startled and threw him from a carriage in Central Park.

Mamdani hasn't yet signed the bill into law, although his office said he plans to.

Horse carriages have been part of Central Park for more than 160 years.

The law requires a transition plan for workers and owners in 2027, as well as humane placement of the animals.

New Yorkers spoke passionately Wednesday both in favor of and against the legislation.

"As I look at the embarrassment of a bill that was passed by the council, I see very little that is actually substantive. It was built on vague promises to people who are losing everything," one speaker said.

"I remain in close contact with the Mahajan family. Despite their profound grief, they fought very hard for this law. It means so much to them that Romanch's legacy will protect people and animals, sparing other families their devastating loss," another said.

The Transport Workers Union is fighting the law in federal court.