NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani wants New Yorkers to know their rights when encountering ICE

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shared a video Sunday reminding New Yorkers about their rights when it comes to interacting with federal immigration agents.

In the video posted online, Mamdani vowed to protect the city's 3 million immigrants, saying, "We can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights."

Mamdani's advice when encountering ICE agents

The mayor-elect said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents cannot enter homes, schools or private areas of a workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

"If ICE does not have a judicial warrant signed by a judge, you have the right to say, 'I do not consent to entry,' and the right to keep your door closed," said Mamdani.

The video includes examples of what Mamdani says are a legitimate judicial warrant and another set of paperwork that agents may try to present.

"ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent," he added. "If you're being detained, you may always ask, 'Am I free to go?' repeatedly, until they answer you."

He also said New Yorkers are legally allowed to film ICE, as long as they do not interfere with an arrest.

"It is important to remain calm during any interaction with ICE or law enforcement. Do not impede their investigation, resist arrest or run," he said.

Mamdani takes a stance on ICE action in NYC

The mayor-elect's guidance came a week after ICE agents were met with protests as they detained people in Lower Manhattan.

"New York will always welcome immigrants, and I will fight each and every day to protect, support, and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters," Mamdani said in Sunday's video.

Mamdani has also spoken out about the detention of a father and 6-year-old son from his assembly district in Queens, writing on social media, "This cruelty serves no one. It must end."

Last month, White House border czar Tom Homan announced he planned to step up ICE enforcement in New York City.

After meeting with President Trump days later, Mamdani said he was "confident that we're establishing a productive relationship." He said they spoke about the city's sanctuary policies, which allow the city government to coordinate with federal law enforcement on approximately 170 serious crimes.